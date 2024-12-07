Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia N/A N/A N/A $0.52 30.31 Sow Good $40.13 million 0.76 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.92

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glanbia and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 487.25%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Glanbia.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glanbia beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products. In addition, the company engages in the financing; research and development; property and land dealing; holding and management of receivables; property leasing; business services; management solutions; weight management; flavor solutions; and bioactive solutions businesses. It offers its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, SlimFast, think!, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and LevlUp brands. The company sells its products through specialty retail, online, gym, and food, drug, mass, and club channels. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

