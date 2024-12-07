RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $2,323,126.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,539 shares of company stock worth $3,687,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $436,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $708,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in RingCentral by 125.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

