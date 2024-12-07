Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.36.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Insider Transactions at Ares Management
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 80.4% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Management Stock Performance
ARES opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $180.38.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ares Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.
About Ares Management
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
