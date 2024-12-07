Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $615.20.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

