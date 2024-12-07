PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.92.
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.