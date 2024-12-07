Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $998,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $462.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $348.46 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.