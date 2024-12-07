Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Open Text alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 362,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,696 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.67 on Friday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.