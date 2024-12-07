Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at Berenberg Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($31.23) to GBX 2,700 ($34.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($32.99).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,772 ($35.34) on Thursday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,104.01 ($26.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,780 ($35.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,904.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,569.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,541.56.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.76), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,687,914.33). 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

