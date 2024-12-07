Brokers Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Q3 Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.98.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$28.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.89. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$11.50 and a 1 year high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

