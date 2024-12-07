Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) vs. Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Head to Head Review

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public -7.36% 18.57% 5.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 7 7 1 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Zhibao Technology and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $321.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Willis Towers Watson Public”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.81 billion 3.31 $1.06 billion ($7.28) -44.31

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology



Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Willis Towers Watson Public



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

