What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Genesco Q3 Earnings?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Genesco Trading Up 9.5 %

GCO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.46 million, a PE ratio of -584.92 and a beta of 2.47.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after buying an additional 477,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 57.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.