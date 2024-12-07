William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for LULU Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $399.60 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

