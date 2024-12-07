FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Issued By Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.50.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$67.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$60.74 and a 1 year high of C$83.14.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,355.10. Insiders have purchased 5,390 shares of company stock worth $346,265 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

