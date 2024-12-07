HC Wainwright Comments on Nextech3D.AI FY2025 Earnings

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nextech3D.AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Nextech3D.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

