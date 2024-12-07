Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.39 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $473.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.61 and a 200-day moving average of $487.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $666,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

