FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Issued By Desjardins

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$142.04 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

