FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:DSG Raised by William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DSG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG opened at C$171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.88. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$105.80 and a 12 month high of C$172.35.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

