Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.06.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
NTR opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
