Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $60.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,454,000 after buying an additional 198,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.