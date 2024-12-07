FY2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.