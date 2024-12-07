DA Davidson Estimates Okta’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Okta Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $84.79 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 132.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 125.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

