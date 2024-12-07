TSE:AFN FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.38.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$53.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.62. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$45.96 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

