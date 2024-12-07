Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CURV. William Blair raised Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $435.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $3,930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Torrid by 87.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50,439 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Torrid

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $27,675,179.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

