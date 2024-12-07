KeyCorp Lifts Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 78,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 124,529 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
