FY2025 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Increased by Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.94. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 133.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

