Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Merus FY2025 Earnings

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.82). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.07. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merus by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

