Liberty Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

LBRT stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $368,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 571.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 705,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,037 shares of company stock worth $2,088,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

