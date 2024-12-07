Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of ZION FY2025 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

ZION stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

