William Blair Has Negative Outlook of Torrid FY2025 Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of CURV opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torrid news, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $715,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,261.80. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,265,993.20. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC raised its position in Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.