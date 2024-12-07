FY2025 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group Boosted by KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,160,851.20. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

