FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:EDR Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EDR opened at C$5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

