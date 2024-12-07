Leede Financial Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:TH Earnings

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Leede Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of C$30.96 million during the quarter.

Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

