NovoCure FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $695,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 182.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 45.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

