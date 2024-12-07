Analysts Issue Forecasts for SEACOR Marine FY2025 Earnings

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.31. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

