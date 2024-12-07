FY2025 EPS Forecast for Core Laboratories Reduced by Analyst

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

