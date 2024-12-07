Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of GPCR FY2025 Earnings

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

GPCR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 629,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

