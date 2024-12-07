DA Davidson Forecasts Sprinklr’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

