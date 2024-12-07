Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.6 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.