What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BlackRock Q1 Earnings?

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $10.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.79. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $43.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.75 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,043.31 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $742.22 and a 12 month high of $1,068.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,002.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $893.96. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,421.24. This trade represents a 67.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $113,161,681. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

