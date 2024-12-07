KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Avista Earnings

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAFree Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $349,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

