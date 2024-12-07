Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $250.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.61. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

