The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

