Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

