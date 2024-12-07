StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.