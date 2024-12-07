StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

