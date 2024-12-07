Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TPB has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $7,517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands



Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

