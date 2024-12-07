Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,812.83. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

