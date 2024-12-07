AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $27.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

