StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

