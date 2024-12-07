UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 62.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 11.6 %

VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.