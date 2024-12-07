YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 128,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

