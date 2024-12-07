TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TEL stock opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

